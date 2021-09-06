Do ATVs belong on roads? Towns are abuzz on perks, drawbacks

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (AP) — Tom and Cynthia Cloutier treasure spending time on their porch, eating dinner on their deck with a view of the mountains, and generally just enjoying the quiet of living in rural Vermont in the home they bought in 2018 after retirement.

That all changed the following year, when a section of road that abuts their property was opened to all-terrain vehicles that previously were not permitted on roads. Frequently, when they'd go outside, noisy ATVs would be coming down the road, he said.

“Overnight our Silver Ridge (Road) became a superhighway of ATVs," Tom Cloutier said. “We could hear these machines inside our home, but when we went outside we could not have a conversation, sit on our front porch quietly with our coffee, or eat dinner on our deck or enjoy watching the sunset.”

What started as a trial run in Morristown in 2019 ended last year after a complaint, a town official said. Now, an ATV group is asking the town to again open up a section of the road and parts of other roads so that riders can get gas, stay or park at a local motel and eat at local restaurants. The access would connect them to a neighboring community where ATVs are legal on roads.