Episode 77: Law enforcement officers and teachers are at the center of some of our country’s biggest political and policy debates.

Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss how the political polarization around these two professions is harmful, making recruitment and retention of qualified people difficult.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Nurses retain top ethics rating in U.S., but below 2020 high, by Megan Brenan, Gallup

Poll finds confidence in police practices drops to a new low, Gary Langer, ABC News

‘A recipe for disaster.’ Deadly encounter in Memphis comes at a critical time in American policing, by Ray Sanchez, CNN

Education issues vault to top of the GOP's presidential race, Trip Gabriel, The New York Times

Organs in exchange for freedom? Bill raises ethical concerns, by Steve LeBlanc, The Associated Press

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

