Do you sacrifice character when you eliminate clutter? | The Ethical Life podcast

Episode 71: This is the time of the year when many of us make resolutions, and becoming better organized and cutting down on clutter is on many people's lists.

Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about why some people value tidiness, while others say a home filled with cherished items shows a life filled with meaning and memories.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Clutter is good for you, by Rob Walker, The New York Times

In praise of unfinished basements, by Brady Brickner-Wood, The New York Times Magazine

The relationship between mental health and cleaning, by Sherri Gordon, Very Well Mind

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

