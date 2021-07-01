Doctor collecting photos from debris of collapsed condo

“And then all of the sudden we find some more wedding photos, or a bar mitzvah photo, or some vacation photos,” Abo said Wednesday. “And it really started building up. And then when we started getting access to other rooms, bedrooms and living rooms and things like that, you really start to piece together who was here.”

Abo has spent his career helping others when disaster strikes, responding to the Haiti earthquake in 2010 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. But this building collapse has been different for him, because he personally knows four people who remain missing.

Many of the items — mostly photos, but also diplomas, passports and IDs — are stored in boxes near the collapse site. He’s also been collecting toys, some of which have been placed at a public memorial along a fence near the building.

“One of the things that is over there that really hit home for me was one of those old Hess toy trucks that used to come out every holiday season. My grandfather used to get me one every year,” Abo said. “You just see this and you’re just like thinking about who would have been playing with it.”