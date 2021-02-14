Doctors who say no to opioid use face threats from patients

St. Joseph County, Indiana, Prosecutor Ken Cotter said he didn't know that such threats were common until 2017, when a man shot and killed a doctor who refused to prescribe opioids to his wife. Michael Jarvis ambushed Dr. Todd Graham in a parking lot hours after the appointment, said Cotter, adding there was evidence that Jarvis also was using opioids. Jarvis took his own life soon after.

Before that, “I do not recall ever reading a threat report” from a doctor, said Cotter, who said he received calls from about 20 doctors after the shooting telling him how common they were. “They took (threats) as a cost of doing business.”

Cotter said about a dozen meetings were held with doctors, law enforcement officials and others to discuss how to keep doctors safe, including deescalating tense situations, but also alternatives to opioids, disposal of old medications, and tackling the addiction problems that plague their communities.

“When you've got doctors calling to say we have to do something, this is... literally our whole community's crusade,” Cotter said.