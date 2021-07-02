Dogs on display: Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

There are plenty of scene-stealing cats in cartoons, including Jim Davis' Garfield and the stuffed tiger that comes to life in Bill Watterson's “Calvin and Hobbes.”

But dogs' personalities make them a perfect fit for the comic strip form, said exhibit curator Brian Walker.

“Dogs have that eagerness, they aim to please, so they actually make really good cartoon characters,” said Walker, a cartoonist and cartoon historian and the son of Mort Walker, the creator of Beetle Bailey.

Though Otto first appeared in Beetle Bailey in 1956, he was a regular four-legged dog until around 1970 when Mort Walker anthropomorphized him, providing Otto his own uniform and desk, likely thanks to the influence of Snoopy in Charles Schutz' Peanuts strip, Brian Walker said.

The oldest image in the exhibit is a reprint of British artist George Cruikshank's illustration of weather so bad it's “raining cats and dogs.”