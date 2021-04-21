DOJ announces probe into policing practices in Minneapolis day after Floyd case verdict

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after a former officer was convicted in the killing of George Floyd there, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday.
The announcement comes a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death last May, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country. The Black man's death prompted months of mass protests against policing in the U.S.
The Justice Department is already investigating whether Chauvin and the other officers involved in Floyd's death violated his civil rights.
"Yesterday's verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis," Garland said.
The investigation announced Wednesday is known as a "pattern or practice" — examining whether there is a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing — and will be a more sweeping probe of the entire police department and may result in major changes to policing there
It will examine practices used by police, including use of force and force used during protests, and whether the department engages in discriminatory practices. It will also look into the department's handling of misconduct allegations and its treatment of people with behavioral health issues and will assess the department's current systems of accountability, Garland said.
It's unclear whether the years under investigation will begin when Floyd died or before.
Floyd, 46, was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market. He panicked, pleaded that he was claustrophobic and struggled with police when they tried to put him in a squad car. They put him on the ground instead.
The centerpiece of the case was bystander video of Floyd, handcuffed behind his back, gasping repeatedly, "I can't breathe," and onlookers yelling at Chauvin to stop as the officer pressed his knee on or close to Floyd's neck for what authorities say was about 9 1/2 minutes, including several minutes after Floyd's breathing had stopped and he had no pulse.
Floyd's death May 25 became a flashpoint in the national conversation about the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement and sparked worldwide protests.
At trial, Chauvin's defense attorney persistently suggested Chauvin's knee wasn't on Floyd's neck for as long as prosecutors argued, suggesting instead it was across Floyd's back, shoulder blades and arm.
The decision to announce a sweeping Justice Department investigation comes as President Joe Biden has promised his administration would not rest following the jury's verdict in the case. In a Tuesday evening speech, he said much more needed to be done.
"'I can't breathe.' Those were George Floyd's last words," Biden said. "We can't let those words die with him. We have to keep hearing those words. We must not turn away. We can't turn away."
The Justice Department had previously considered opening a pattern or practice investigation into the police department soon after Floyd's death, but then-Attorney General Bill Barr was hesitant to do so at the time, fearing that it could cause further divisions in law enforcement amid widespread protests and civil unrest, three people familiar with the matter told the AP.
A history of police violence in America
A history of police violence in America
1704: Start of slave patrols in South Carolina
1838: First police department
1865: Southern states establish first 'black codes'
Dec. 24, 1865: Ku Klux Klan formed
1877: Protesters and law enforcement clash in the Great Railroad Strike
May 4, 1886: Labor leaders, strikers protest police brutality in the Haymarket riots
Sept. 10, 1897: Immigrant miners are attacked in the Lattimer massacre
1904: Parchman Farm in Mississippi shifts from plantation to prison
1916: Start of Great Migration causes racial tensions
May 22, 1917: Ell Persons lynching
1919: The 'Red Summer' of 1919
1929: President Herbert Hoover establishes the National Commission on Law Observance and Enforcement
May 30, 1937: Chicago police shoot 10 protesters at Republic Steel Plant protests
1943: LAPD officers complicit in attacks against Mexican Americans during Zoot Suit Riots
1882–1968: Lack of law enforcement and government intervention during lynchings and murders
1956: COINTELPRO is founded to monitor radicals and activists
1960s: Rising militarization of police forces around the US
1963: Over 250,000 attend March on Washington
1965: Watts Riots highlight tensions between police and Black Americans
1965: Special Weapons and SWAT team established in LA
1967: Newark race riot begins due to injuries inflicted by police on John Smith
1967: Racial profiling and police brutality culminate in Detroit riots
1967: Federal Kerner Commission admits that ‘police action’ is the cause of urban rebellions of 1960s
1969: New York City riots after a police raid on Stonewall Inn
1971: Death of George Jackson in prison sparks controversy
June 18, 1971: War on Drugs campaign kicks off
1970s–1980s: Spike in urban crime perpetuates stereotypes and creates 'broken windows' policies
1991: Video of police officers beating Rodney King sparks outrage
1992: Riots begin in Los Angeles due to Rodney King beating and Latasha Harlins killing
1994: Congress passes the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994
1994: Violent Crime bill's "three strikes" provisions pave way for mass incarceration
1997: 1033 program helping to militarize police is created
Feb. 4, 1999: Police shooting of Amadou Diallo
2000: Prison population almost doubles in a single decade
2000s: School-to-prison pipeline emerges with increased police presence and zero-tolerance policies in schools
April 7, 2001: Cincinnati police officer shoots Timothy Thomas
2001–2013: NYC police target people of color due to 9/11 and expansion of 'stop and frisk'
2002: NYPD's Street Crimes Unit disbanded
2006: Police shootings of Sean Bell and Kathryn Harris Johnston further escalate tensions
2007: Under pressure, NYPD releases data showing racial disparities in its policing
Dec. 20, 2011: Police shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith
May 16, 2010: SWAT shooting of 7-year-old Aiyana Jones
2014: Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, and Michael Brown all die at the hands of police
Nov. 28, 2014: UN Committee against Torture condemns police brutality and excessive use of force by law enforcement in the US
2015: Deaths of Freddie Gray and shooting of Keith Childress Jr. raise questions
July 13, 2015: Sandra Bland is found dead after being arrested during a traffic stop
July 2016: Police shootings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling happen just a day apart
September 2016: UN's Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent issues scathing report on police killings
2017–2020: Trump administration peels back Justice Department programs that investigate local police departments for racism and excessive force
May 2020: Deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd reignite worldwide protests against police brutality and racism
***
Forliti contributed to this report from Minneapolis.