DOJ: Anti-government 'boogaloo' members charged in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two supporters of the anti-government, pro-gun “boogaloo” movement were arrested Thursday in Kentucky, federal authorities announced.

John Subleski, 32, incited a riot in downtown Louisville on Jan. 6, shortly after a mob supporting then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, the Justice Department said in a news release.

According to authorities, Subleski said on social media that it was “Time to storm LMPD” and he was among the armed rioters who blocked intersections in Louisville that evening. He later fired at a driver who drove past the group's barricades, officials said.

Subleski is a member of the militia known as the United Pharaoh’s Guard, a group that identifies as "Boogaloo Bois," according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky,

Boogaloo adherents are part of a loose pro-gun extremist movement that observers describe as having no coherent political philosophy. Their nickname is a reference to a slang term for a sequel — in this case, a second U.S. civil war that many followers advocate for.

Subleski is charged with using a facility of interstate commerce to incite a riot and committing an act of violence in furtherance of a riot.