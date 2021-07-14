DOJ: Naturopathic physician sold fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A naturopathic physician in Northern California has been arrested and charged after federal prosecutors said she sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards that made it seem like customers received Moderna vaccines.

Juli A. Mazi, 41, of Napa, was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health care matters, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday.

The case is the first federal criminal fraud prosecution related to homeoprophylaxis immunizations and fraudulent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccination cards, the department said.

Prosecutors scolded Mazi for peddling fake medical information and seeding skepticism at a time when health officials are pleading with the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The pandemic and the vaccines have generated deep divisions in the country, with some saying they don't trust the shots and won't get inoculated.