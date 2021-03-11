DOJ seeks $3.2M from West Virginia governor's coal companies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking $3.2 million in penalties from Appalachian coal mines owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice over claims they violated a settlement meant to prevent pollution.

Attorneys with the Justice Department filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Virginia on Thursday asking a judge to order the Republican governor's companies to pay the fine and complete remediation work at mine sites.

The U.S. and several states settled and signed a consent decree with the companies in late 2016 to resolve allegations of Clean Water Act violations from Justice-owned mines in Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The Environmental Protection Agency had said Southern Coal didn’t submit complete and timely discharge monitoring reports, made unauthorized discharges and wouldn’t respond to the EPA’s requests for information.

Since then, the Justice Department said in its new filing, the defendants have “a long history of (Clean Water Act) violations and non-compliance with the requirements” of the 2016 agreement.