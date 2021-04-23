DOJ weighs in on suit filed by trans woman in Georgia prison

“In essence, the DOJ confirms that when it comes to Ms. Diamond — who alleges repeated sexual assaults, including by prison officials, and ongoing denial of adequate medical care — the U.S. Constitution is on her side,” the organizations said in an emailed statement. “We are encouraged that the Biden administration agrees, and optimistic that the court will protect the rights of Ms. Diamond and other incarcerated trans people.”

Diamond's lawyers said in court filings earlier this month that repeated sexual assaults and lack of sufficient medical treatment have caused her mental and physical trauma and led her to harm herself. They also said prison officials have retaliated against Diamond since she filed complaints and the lawsuit with a slew of unwarranted disciplinary reports that resulted in her release date being delayed.

Diamond's lawyers have asked a judge to order prison officials to move her to a women's prison and to provide her with necessary medical treatment for her gender dysphoria. A hearing on those requests is set for next month.

This is not the first time the Justice Department has weighed in on legal action filed by Diamond against Georgia prison officials.