Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo led the fashion march at the Grammys

Nandi Howard, associate fashion editor at Essence, lauded the style moments provided by Megan and DaBaby.

“I'm eager to see D&G work more with hip-hop artists. Megan looked so regal in her orange gown, and tonight she wore her outfit effortlessly. I hope to see her in couture more often. She wears it very well," she said.

Howard also offered kudos to Lizzo, who shimmered in a pink mermaid look to present an award and earlier wore a short ruched sea foam strapless dress by Balmain. She dripped in Bulgari jewels.

“We normally see avant-garde gowns at the Grammys, but leave it up to Lizzo to switch it up in the best way,” Howard said.

Jacob Collier said he went for comfort in a floral Stella McCartney turtleneck.

“I've never been asked about clothes before,” he said. “I feel like a rock star.”

In Dundas, H.E.R. rocked a burgundy, mid-calf robe with matching wide-leg trousers.

Noah Cyrus spoke to reporters in a cream gown with a huge cape-like effect that encircled her face. It was a Schiaparelli, a somber Cyrus and first-time Grammy nominee said. She said she was honored to be the first to wear it. Cyrus is mourning the recent death of her grandmother.