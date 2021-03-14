Doja Cat, DaBaby, Noah Cyrus lead fashion march at Grammys

NEW YORK (AP) — Doja Cat went for neon feathers and a moto jacket-inspired leather dress zipped allll the way down and DaBaby brightened up the Grammys in a bright mustard and green floral suit as music's big night Sunday offered a luxe fashion moment for the stars.

Dressed in Roberto Cavalli, Doja Cat's look included cat-claw zips on each arm. DaBaby, his mom, Linda by his side in red, rocked Dolce & Gabbana.

“I want to be the cat lady, so let me be that,” Doja told E!

Topping off his suit with a wide-brim green hat, DaBaby was on hand in person but earlier created an Instagram red carpet moment with his daughter since no kids were allowed at the Los Angeles show.

Joanie Leeds, winner of the best children’s music album, did something similar at a distance from home in New York.

“I actually created a step and repeat and a red carpet,” she told reporters during a virtual news conference before the show. “We all walked the red carpet and we had a photographer here and took some really good pictures.”

Leeds wore a multicolor sequined gown by Nicole Miller, and she slid off her silver heels to show on camera.