Dollar stores are starting to offer fresh food after years of criticism

Chains have good reason to introduce perishable food: there's demand for it. Family Dollar, which is owned by Dollar Tree, and Dollar General have said they are adding more fresh items to their stores to draw customers in low-income areas where there are limited or no other options to buy fresh groceries.

Adding produce to stores in rural and urban food deserts can "drive a tremendous amount of traffic," Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said in 2018.

Produce hasn't been widespread at these stores in the past because they have business models that rely on keeping down expenses and limiting "shrink" — merchandise lost due to spoilage or other errors. Selling produce is more labor-intensive than stocking stores with shelf-stable foods that don't go bad.

Produce is "so hard to execute," said Scott Mushkin, a retail analyst at R5 Capital, an industry research firm.