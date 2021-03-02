 Skip to main content
Dolly Parton receives vaccine, remixes classic song in PSA encouraging others to get vaccinated
Dolly Parton receives vaccine, remixes classic song in PSA encouraging others to get vaccinated

Country music icon Dolly Parton encouraged people to get vaccinated in a video posted to social media Tuesday while she received her first Moderna shot.

“I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it,” said Parton, whose $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University helped develop the highly effective Moderna vaccine. She joked about getting "a dose of her own medicine."

Parton, 75, had previously said that she would wait until it was her turn to receive the shot. She even riffed off her hit song "Jolene" by singing "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine ... I'm begging of you please don't hesitate."

“I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: Don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot," she added.

