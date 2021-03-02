Dolly Parton receives vaccine, remixes classic song in PSA encouraging others to get vaccinated

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Country music icon Dolly Parton encouraged people to get vaccinated in a video posted to social media Tuesday while she received her first Moderna shot.

“I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it,” said Parton, whose $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University helped develop the highly effective Moderna vaccine. She joked about getting "a dose of her own medicine."

Parton, 75, had previously said that she would wait until it was her turn to receive the shot. She even riffed off her hit song "Jolene" by singing "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine ... I'm begging of you please don't hesitate."

“I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: Don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot," she added.

Photos: Dolly Parton through the years