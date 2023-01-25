 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban

Facebook Trump

President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a June 18, 2020, roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses at the White House in Washington.

 Alex Brandon, Associated Press

Facebook parent Meta reinstated former President Donald Trump's personal account after a two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The company said in a blog post Wednesday it will add "new guardrails" to ensure there are no "repeat offenders" who violate its rules.

"In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation," said Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California.

Trump, in a post on his own social media network, blasted Facebook's decision to suspend his account as he praised his own site, Truth Social.

"FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since "deplatforming" your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!" he wrote.

Meta suspended him Jan. 7, 2021, a day after the deadly insurrection. Other social media companies also kicked him off their platforms, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company. He has not tweeted.

Banned from mainstream social media, Trump has been relying on Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.

