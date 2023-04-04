Here's a look at trending topics for today, April 4:

Donald Trump arrested

Donald Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments designed to stifle claims that could be harmful to his candidacy, prosecutors said Tuesday in unsealing a historic 34-count felony indictment against the former president.

The payments, said Assistant District Attorney Christopher Conroy, were part of “an unlawful plan to identify and suppress negative information that could have undermined his campaign for president.”

Trump, stone-faced and silent as he entered and exited the Manhattan courtroom, said “not guilty” in a firm voice while facing a judge who warned him to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest.

The next court date is December 4, though it is not clear if he will be required to appear.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea began life after Graham Potter with another goalless draw against Liverpool on Tuesday, failing to score at home for the fifth time in 2023.

Interim manager Bruno Saltor, thrust into the job after Potter was fired on Sunday, proved no more able to get Chelsea clicking up front than the man he replaced, with the depths of the team’s scoring problems laid bare against a Liverpool side that also offered little.

It was a familiar story for Chelsea's exasperated home fans. Once again they witnessed their team work hard and create chances but fail to emerge with three points or reason to be optimistic.

Chelsea stayed in 11th place, 11 points off the Champions League spots.

Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden appeared to walk back suggestions that the White House might invite both LSU and Iowa's women's basketball teams after Tigers star Angel Reese called it "A JOKE" on Monday.

Speaking on Monday, Biden congratulated both teams on their performance in Sunday's national championship game, as well as specifically highlighting Iowa's sportsmanship.

"Last night, I attended the NCAA women's basketball championship," said Biden, while speaking at an event at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver.

"So I know we'll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I'm going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

