NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company found guilty of tax fraud in scheme hatched by top executives.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Tags
- Dcc
- Wire
- Apmediaapi
- Apnewsalert
- Corporate Management
- Personnel
- Law And Order
- Legal Proceedings
- Court Decisions
- Corporate Crime
- Corporate Tax Evasion
- Government And Politics
- Government Business And Finance
- Government Finance
- Government Taxation And Revenue
- Corporate Taxes
- Business
- Corporate News
- Tax Evasion
- General News
- Crime
- Fraud And False Statements
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!