Donald Trump’s company found guilty of tax fraud in scheme hatched by top executives

Jury Starts Deliberating , On Trump Organization's , Tax Fraud Trial. Al Jazeera reports that jurors have begun to deliberate in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial after hearing four weeks of testimony and arguments. Al Jazeera reports that jurors have begun to deliberate in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial after hearing four weeks of testimony and arguments. The trial revolves around executive pay practices at the former president's real estate company that prosecutors claim was part of a years-long criminal scheme. The trial revolves around executive pay practices at the former president's real estate company that prosecutors claim was part of a years-long criminal scheme. In 2021, Trump's company was charged with paying personal expenses for executives without reporting the payments as income. The charges also claim the company paid executives as if they were independent contractors. The Trump Organization's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to the charges and testified against the company for the prosecution. The Trump Organization's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to the charges and testified against the company for the prosecution. Al Jazeera reports that Trump, who was not charged in the case, has called the charges against his company politically motivated. If convicted, the Trump Organization faces up to $1.6 million in fines. Trump, who announced that he would be running for reelection in 2024, is facing a number of legal battles. . The Department of Justice is investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and his possession of classified documents. . The Department of Justice is investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and his possession of classified documents. . The state of Georgia is also investigating Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business.

The guilty verdict came on the second day of deliberations following a trial in which the Trump Organization was accused of being complicit in a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on job perks such as rent-free apartments and luxury cars.

The conviction is a validation for New York prosecutors, who have spent three years investigating the former president and his businesses, though the penalties aren’t expected to be severe enough to jeopardize the future of Trump’s company.

As punishment, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million — a relatively small amount for a company of its size, though the conviction might make some of its future deals more complicated.

Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying "there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie." No cause of death or other details were immediately provided. McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities. During its peak commercial years, from 1975-80, the band sold tens of millions of records and was an ongoing source of fascination for fans as it transformed personal battles into melodic, compelling songs.

