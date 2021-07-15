Donations for racial equity have surged. But by how much?

More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd and the avalanche of donations toward racial equity initiatives that followed, the actual gift amounts and their destinations remain largely unknown, complicating efforts to gauge the effectiveness of the donations and their recipients.

According to a joint report released Thursday by PolicyLink, a research firm that focuses on advancing racial and economic equity, and The Bridgespan Group, a New York-based consulting firm that has advised billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on her massive contributions, more than 90% of donors who supported racial equity initiatives in 2018 have yet to report how much they gave in 2020.

The study further highlights the limitations experts have experienced tracking charitable dollars for racial equity causes amidst America's racial reckoning. So far, only $1.5 billion of the nearly $12 billion that was pledged can be tracked to actual charitable recipients, according to the philanthropy research organization Candid.