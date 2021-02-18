Donations pour in to rebuild Newman's camp for sick kids

Less than a week after a fire tore through Hole in the Wall Gang camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut, almost $3 million has been raised to help rebuild the facility that was founded by the late actor Paul Newman.

That includes pledges of $1 million from the Newman's Own Foundation and a promise by Travelers and the Travelers Championship PGA golf tournament to match up to $1 million in other donations.

Jimmy Canton, the camp's chief executive officer said Friday that just over $900,000 has come in from other sources, including charitable foundations, individuals including celebrities such as golfer Bubba Watson, and even the families of campers.

“It's just been so inspiring,” Canton said.

Carly Demartino, 16, of Granby has been attending camp since 2016 after she was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. Being able to do things such as scale the camp's climbing tower and zip line to the bottom gave her a feeling of accomplishment and normalcy, she said.