Donations strengthen California police accountability work

It made a $150,000 grant to the group in November.

Some of those giving grants to Faith in the Valley were able to be more effective last summer and fall because they were already working on racial equity before Floyd’s murder. The Kresge Foundation, for example, has for several years been working on improving its internal diversity, equity, and inclusion practices and incorporating racial equity into the way it makes grants.

It funded groups in cities often overlooked by major foundations and also wanted to give money to groups it had not worked with before, says Sidra Fatima, associate program officer with the American Cities Program at the Kresge Foundation. The Foundation awarded Faith in the Valley a three-year $450,000 grant that began in November 2020.

Borealis Philanthropy, which raises money and distributes it to social-justice groups, had made grants to Faith in the Valley for years. It continued its support in 2020. Because of its experience, the grant maker knew that one key to changing the way police departments work was to change their budgets. Money could be moved away from police departments to mental-health interventions, for example. Months before “defund the police” became a nationwide rallying cry, Borealis already had an expert in city budgeting on staff to help grantees.