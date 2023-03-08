Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ring cameras are known for capturing porch pirates, but sometimes they capture the completely unexpected.
Patricia Kopta, nicknamed "The Sparrow," was a model and dance instructor before she vanished in 1992. Here's her story.
A Mexican official says two U.S. citizens missing since their violent abduction Friday in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros have b…
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy granted Carlson access to more than 40,000 hours of the Capitol security footage from Jan. 6. McCarthy's office s…
South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to life without parole in the fatal shootings of his wife, son.
Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murder in the 2021 shootings of his wife and son.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.