DOT to probe Southwest cancellations, Mega Millions tops half a billion dollars, and more of today's news

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
***
MORNING LISTEN
People are also reading…
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 27
The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was by far the most affected. About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were cancelled Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware. About 2,900 of those were Southwest’s. A Southwest spokesman says cancellations snowballed as the storm moved from the eastern to the western U.S., leaving flight crews and planes out of place.
The holiday shopping season — for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least — is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars. As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday’s prize at $565 million — or more than $293 million if delivered in cash — after there were no lucky winners holding a ticket that matched all six numbers in the last drawing held on Friday. Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The Mega Millions lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.
Congressman-elect George Santos, a New York Republican, has admitted that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House. Santos tells the New York Post in an interview Monday: “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.” Santos had said he obtained a degree from Baruch College, but now acknowledges he “didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning." Santos had also said he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but he now says he “never worked directly” for either financial firm. Explaining his fabrications, Santos says, "We do stupid things in life.”
HAVANA — The United States will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic n…
Was he a rebel who wanted to inspire a revolution by kidnapping Michigan’s governor? Or simply an insecure patsy who was cleverly swayed by agents and informants? A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox. Fox faces a possible life sentence Tuesday for conspiring to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and blow up a bridge near her vacation home. Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were accused of being at the helm of a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. The FBI broke things up and Whitmer wasn’t physically harmed. Fox's lawyer says a life sentence would be extreme. Croft will be sentenced Wednesday.
The Russian military says it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an air base deep inside Russia. It was the second time the facility was targeted this month. The incident raises questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s air defenses. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday that three servicemen were killed by debris at the Engels air base. The base houses nuclear-capable strategic bombers that have been involved in launching strikes on Ukraine. It is located more than 370 miles east of the border with Ukraine. Russia's Defense Ministry said aircraft weren't damaged. In another cross-border incident, Russia’s Tass news agency reported that the country’s security forces had killed four Ukrainian saboteurs attempting to enter from Ukraine.
Foreign companies have welcomed China’s decision to end quarantines for travelers from abroad as an important step to revive slumping business activity, while Japan announced restrictions on visitors from the country as infections surge. The ruling Communist Party’s abrupt decision to lift some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls comes as it tries reverse an economic downturn. Quarantines for travelers from abroad will end Jan. 8. It is the biggest step toward ending curbs that kept most foreign visitors out of China since early 2020. Meanwhile, the government downgraded the official seriousness of COVID-19 and dropped a requirement for people with the virus to be quarantined.
Taiwan will extend its compulsory military service from four months to a year starting in 2024. It's one of the major steps the self-governed island is taking to address military, diplomatic and trade pressure from China. President Tsai Ing-wen announced a comprehensive set of policies Tuesday that aims to revamp overall training for the military and strengthen the island’s reserves forces. The longer service applies to men born after 2005, and will start on Jan. 1, 2024. China claims Taiwan, which split from the mainland in 1949 during a civil war. The decades-old threat of invasion by China into the self-governed island has sharpened since Democratic Progressive Party member Tsai was elected in 2016.
South Korea’s president has called for stronger air defenses and high-tech stealth drones while the military apologized for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border for the first time in five years. South Korea’s military scrambled warplanes and attack helicopters on Monday, but they failed to bring down any of the North Korean drones that flew back home or disappeared from South Korean radars. It raised serious questions about South Korea’s air defense network at a time when tensions remain high over North Korea’s torrid run of missile tests this year. On Tuesday, South Korea’s military again launched fighter jets and attack helicopters after spotting suspicious flight paths at a front-line area. They turned out to be a flock of birds.
Israel’s largest medical center and healthcare workers from hospitals around the country have spoken out against remarks by allies of Benjamin Netanyahu calling for a law to allow discrimination against LGBTQ people in hospitals and businesses. It's part of a broader blowback by Israeli companies and the civil society against remarks made this week by Religious Zionism politicians calling for legal discrimination against LGBTQ people. Netanyahu’s new government — the most religious and hard-line in Israel’s history — is made up of ultra-Orthodox parties, an ultranationalist religious faction, and his Likud party. It's to be sworn in on Thursday.
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has dismissed his fourth minister in two months to patch a scandal-tainted Cabinet that has raised questions over his judgment of staff credentials. Kenya Akiba, minister in charge of reconstruction of Fukushima and other disaster-hit areas, faced allegations of mishandling political and election funds and of ties to the Unification Church, whose practices and huge donations have raised controversy. His dismissal is seen as Kishida’s attempt to remove an administration’s soft spot that could stall upcoming parliamentary work on a key budget bill, including hefty defense spending. Also Tuesday, Kishida accepted the resignation of Internal Affairs Minister Mio Sugita, who has made derogatory remarks against sexual and ethnic minorities.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1968, Apollo 8 and its three astronauts made a safe, nighttime splashdown in the Pacific, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1964, the Cleveland Browns break out after a scoreless first half with 17 points in the third quarter and defeat the Baltimore Colts 27-0 f…
***