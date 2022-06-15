 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for virus, has mild COVID symptoms

  • 0
Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is shown on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 17, 2022.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America's pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test. He is following public health guidelines and his doctor's advice and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, according to the statement.

Fauci is Biden's chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus. It was the second time Becerra had come down with symptoms and tested positive.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire near Los Angeles is one of 30 burning across five states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News