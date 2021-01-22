Dr. Fauci unleashed, feeling 'liberated'; Biden to order virus stopgap help; Parler's woes continue

Today is Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Dr. Anthony Fauci called it "liberating" on Thursday to be backed by a science-friendly administration; President Biden will sign executive orders today to provide COVID-19 stopgap assistance to Americans; and a judge has sided with Amazon over Parler for now.

Top stories

Fauci unleashed: Doc takes 'liberating' turn at center stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is back.

In truth, the nation’s leading infectious-diseases expert never really went away. But after enduring nearly a year of darts and undermining comments from former President Donald Trump, Fauci now speaks with the authority of the White House again.

He called it “liberating” Thursday to be backed by a science-friendly administration that has embraced his recommendations to battle COVID-19. Read more:

