Draft of Arizona GOP's vote review finds wider Biden win

None of these reviews can change Biden's victory, which was certified by officials in each of the swing states he won and by Congress on Jan. 6 — after Trump's supporters, fueled by the same false charges that generated the audits, stormed the Capitol to try to prevent certification of his loss.

The election review was run by Doug Logan, the CEO of a cybersecurity firm called Cyber Ninjas, that has never conducted an election audit before. Logan previously worked with attorneys and Trump supporters trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election and appeared in a film questioning the results of the contest while the review was ongoing.

Logan and others were scheduled to make their presentations to two Arizona senators Friday afternoon. The team includes Shiva Ayyadurai, who has developed a loyal following for promoting COVID-19 misinformation on social media and will discuss his review of signatures on mail ballots.

The review has a history of exploring outlandish conspiracy theories, dedicating time to checking for bamboo fibers on ballots to see if they were secretly shipped in from Asia. It's also served as a content-generation machine for Trump's effort to continue to sow skepticism about his loss, pumping out misleading and out of context information that the former president has continued to circulate long after it's been debunked.