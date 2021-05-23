Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards

“Willow, you nailed it,” Pink said after the performance. “I love what I do and I love the people that I get to do it with, and we’re pretty good at what we do, but it wouldn’t matter if no one came to see us and play with us. So all you guys out there ... thank you for coming out!"

Pink's performance was one of several pre-taped moments at the awards show, which aired on NBC and was hosted by Nick Jonas. Live performances were held outdoors, in front of feverish audience members wearing masks.

The Weeknd was on hand to accept the most wins of the night — 10. He walked into the show with 16 nominations, winning honors like top artist, top male artist, top Hot 100 song for “Blinding Lights" and top R&B album for “After Hours."

“I wanna take this opportunity to thank you, my parents," he said. “I am the man I am today because of you. And thank you to my fans, of course. I do not take this for granted."

The late rapper Pop Smoke was also a big winner: He posthumously earned five honors, including top new artist and top rap artist, while his debut — “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon" — won top rap album and top Billboard 200 album, which his mother accepted onstage.