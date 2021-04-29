Driver at California protest agrees to admit gun violations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who drove a pickup truck through a crowd protesting the death of George Floyd last year has agreed to plead guilty to federal firearms offenses, the Los Angeles U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

No one was hurt in the incident at an intersection in Pasadena but the case involves an illegally obtained gun that Benjamin Jong Ren Hung, 28, brought with him to counterprotest, a prosecution press release said.

Hung, a San Marino resident who also has a home in Lodi, entered into a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court along with a superseding indictment, the release said.

The 11 felonies include conspiracy, transporting and receiving firearms across state lines, making false statements during purchases of firearms, and possession of unregistered firearms.

According to prosecutors, Hung acknowledged participating in a multiyear conspiracy to make false statements to firearms dealers in Oregon and to illegally transport the firearms to California, evading registration laws. He gave cash to a co-conspirator in Oregon to buy handguns for him and to falsely state that the co-conspirator was the buyer. The co-conspirator then delivered the guns to Hung in California.