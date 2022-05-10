Some things aren't meant to be loaded into a small U-Haul truck — like a full-sized SUV.
People in Okanogan, in north central Washington, have been seeing a U-Haul with a SUV hanging out of the back for the past couple of days. The only thing keeping it from falling out was a packing strap.
It ended up on two Reddit posts before Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant posted about it being pulled over on Highway 97, north of Okanogan.
Correction: Just north of Okanogan. https://t.co/fjZemoW7eG— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) May 9, 2022
"I suppose it's moving season," Bryant said.
The photo raised several questions about whether the maneuver is actually legal, but the driver was cited for failing to secure a load, which resulted in a $139 fine, KXLY reported.
In addition, the driver didn't have a valid license and the U-Haul was long overdue.
Several people speculated in the comments of Bryant's post about the damage to both the SUV and the U-Haul. Many believed both would require some repairs before they could be used again.
A former U-Haul manager said it wasn't the first time had had seen something like this.
"I guarantee the decking is damaged along with the suspension system," he wrote in a comment to Bryant's Twitter post. "Going to be costly for the customer if it's a legal rental."
