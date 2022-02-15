 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Driver found with bomb-making materials at California base

  • Updated
  • 0
Naval Base-Arrest

FILE - The U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) left, and USS Nimitz (CVN-68) are seen docked at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego Bay, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2007. The main entrance to North Island Naval Air Station near San Diego was shut down after a motorist was found with bomb-making materials. A military spokesman says the vehicle approached the gate around 9 a.m. and was stopped and searched at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials.

 Dr. Scott M. Lieberman - stringer, AP

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The main entrance to North Island Naval Air Station near San Diego was closed Tuesday after a motorist was found with bomb-making materials, a military spokesman said.

The vehicle approached the gate at about 9 a.m. and was stopped and searched at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials, Naval Base Coronado spokesman Kevin Dixon told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The search turned up bomb-making materials that were not assembled into any kind of device, Dixon said. Officials detained the driver in for questioning, the Union-Tribune said.

Entry to the base was still available through two other gates.

Naval Air Station North Island is one of eight U.S. military installations that make up Naval Base Coronado.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's behind the protests in Canada?

What's behind the protests in Canada?

A judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods. Here's a look at what's behind the protests.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News