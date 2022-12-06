 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver gets $553 ticket for driving with snow on windshield near Seattle

Washington State troopers fined a driver in Kitsap County $553 and cited the person for negligent driving for failing to clear snow from the vehicle's windshield.

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a $533 ticket to a driver Sunday after the person drove more than 5 miles with a vehicle and windshield almost completely covered in snow.

Trooper Heather Weatherwax said the State Patrol received a report about the person driving erratically along SR 16 south of Bremerton, near Seattle. When pulled over, the driver reportedly told the trooper that the windshield wipers weren't working, Weatherwax said.

The driver received the $553 ticket for second-degree negligent driving.

Weatherwax urged people to remove all snow from vehicles before hitting the road.

