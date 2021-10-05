 Skip to main content
Driver nabbed at 110 mph had 'to use the restroom,' police in Indiana town say

Speeder

Image provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department of the alleged speeding incident Monday morning along a local stretch of Ind. 2.

LAPORTE — A driver clocked at 110 mph, or twice the speed limit on a local stretch of Indiana 2, told police he "needed to use the restroom," according to the incident report.

The driver, Dmond Cross, 37, of Rolling Prairie, faces a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and was cited for speeding, LaPorte County police said.

Cross was pulled over shortly before 5 a.m. Monday after being nabbed speeding in a 2013 Cadillac XTS eastbound on Indiana 2 near County Road 150 East, police said.

Cross, who was alone, said he knew he was speeding, according to police.

When asked why he had not stopped to use the restroom at a gas station he had just passed, Cross had no reply, police said.

"No excuse," the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department posted about the incident on social media. "Absolutely unnecessary. Slow down; deputies are on the lookout!"

