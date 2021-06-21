Driver who rammed bicyclists in Arizona race has DUI history

Records show Chock was given probation in 2012 but violated the conditions of it in May 2013. According to court paperwork, Chock rejected a chance at continuing probation and requested prison time. He was sentenced to two years and eight months but got more than 280 days credit for time served before sentencing. Online Arizona Department of Corrections records indicate he went to prison in May 2013 but was paroled in October 2014.

On Saturday, Chock is accused of speeding his truck into bike racers gathered just before 7:30 a.m. for the annual 58-mile (93-kilometer) Bike the Bluff race, which had drawn hundreds of participants. Witnesses described seeing the bodies of cyclists flying left and right.

Tony Quinones, a cyclist who saw the crash, said some riders wondered at first whether the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel. But Quinones said he saw the man speed toward the cyclists.

“He went right at us,” Quinones said.

Seven cyclists were rushed to hospitals, and six were listed in critical condition. The other was in stable condition. Sleighter said she had no update on how they are doing.