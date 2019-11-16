Drought recedes as rain waters parched areas of Southeast

ATLANTA (AP) — Drought continues to recede in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.

Almost one third of South Carolina and more than one third of Georgia recorded no drought as of Tuesday. Last week, only 9% of Georgia and 24% of South Carolina could make that claim. In Alabama, 70% of the state is now drought-free.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Areas of moderate and severe drought also declined.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s drought monitor says rain fell across the eastern United States. Much of the Southeast received more rain this week.

High heat and little rainfall spread a quick-developing drought across the South in late summer.

On Oct. 1, all of Alabama and Georgia were in drought, along with almost all of Mississippi and all but the northeastern corner of South Carolina. Rains quenched Mississippi’s drought earlier.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0