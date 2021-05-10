Drug overdoses skyrocket in Washington state amid COVID

The Washington Department of Health was still analyzing the preliminary data and causes of death in specific cases and health officials expect the number of overdose deaths to grow even higher.

“It is reasonable to believe the psychological, social and economic impacts of COVID-19 led to an increase in drug use,” said Kristen Maki, a spokesperson for the department.

In 2020 the health department reported 1,649 drug overdose deaths, compared with 1,259 the previous year. Many more people reached out for help with drug or alcohol problems during 2020.

Calls to the Washington Recovery Help Line, a toll-free phone line for people seeking help or treatment for substance abuse, increased more than 90% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to data from the program, which is primarily funded by the state.

Troy Seibert, opioid use disorder manager for the recovery help line, said the disruptions and traumas over the past year — job losses, isolation, illness, death — contributed to the increases.

“Any time we see folks in a state of despair, substance use is going to rise,” Seibert said.

