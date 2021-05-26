Dueling harassment claims in transphobic rant, beer toss

A complaint filed by two other people who say they were hit by the beer thrown by Smurro, Carolyn DiPietro and Christopher Benino, was rejected after Municipal Court Judge Howard Freed determined there was not probable cause to sustain the charge.

“This case is about standing up against bigotry, bullying and violence,” said attorney David Shanies, who represents the Harrises, DiPietro and Benino. “My clients rejected transphobic hate speech, and in response, Michael Smurro doused them in beer, challenged them to a fight and filed false and frivolous criminal charges against them. My clients are not intimidated and they will hold Michael Smurro fully accountable for his actions.”

The footage from the outdoor restaurant shows Lisa Smurro complaining at length about a person she said was a transgender woman using the women’s bathroom. New Jersey law prohibits discrimination based on gender identify and permits people to use public restrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

The footage shows that when the couple became aware someone was filming, they got up and walked over. Lisa Smurro continued to complain and a woman at the table replied: “Please take your hate elsewhere.”

Michael Smurro then tossed the contents of a cup of beer at occupants of the table.