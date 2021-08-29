‘Dune’ and A-listers all set to launch from Venice film fest

“Like yet another, lamentable remake of the movie ‘Groundhog Day,’ the pandemic we thought had been eradicated by time and vaccines seems to show up again in periodic waves, in disguise (the variants) and strung together one after another to form a chain that resists our efforts and desire to see the end of it,” Barbera said in a statement. “We are aware of the responsibility that awaits us and of the expectations that many people have placed in this first festival.”

Gyllenhaal actually got a taste of festival life earlier this year at Cannes, where she served on the jury, and found it invigorating.

“It really felt to me like this kind of explosion of freedom in terms of just logistics of being alive, but also then seeing all these movies,” she said. “I was really inspired by Cannes. All of us on the jury, we all left kind of on fire.”

For Villenueve, debuting “Dune” in a cinema palace at Venice is particularly significant. Come October 22, his epic that he’s been dreaming about making since he first read the book as a teenager, will be released simultaneously in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.