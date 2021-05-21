 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dunkin' worker charged with manslaughter in customer's death
0 comments
AP

Dunkin' worker charged with manslaughter in customer's death

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors filed a manslaughter charge Friday against a Dunkin’ store employee accused of fatally punching a 77-year-old customer after the employee said the man repeatedly used a racial slur against him.

Tampa police arrested Corey Pujols, 27, earlier this month. The victim, who officials haven't named, was punched May 4 and died three days later, according to authorities.

Pujols told police that the man was “extremely rude” the day of the punch and had called him a racial slur. Pujols, who is Black, said he confronted the man about the slur, at which point the 77-year-old repeated it. The slur was not described further by police.

A Tampa Police Department report says that after he was punched, the victim fell backward and hit his head on the concrete floor. An autopsy shows the man suffered a skull fracture and brain contusions.

According to a statement from the State Attorney's Office, the victim’s use of racial slurs was highly inflammatory, but inflammatory speech alone does not justify violence.

Dunkin' released a statement saying that the franchisee who owns and operates the restaurant where the attack occurred is fully cooperating with authorities.

Pujols is free on $15,000 bond. Attorneys for Pujols didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Veterans walk across Nebraska on U.S. Highway 20

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News