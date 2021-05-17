Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned

The length of the pause itself was less likely to be a problem because it was not anyone's fault, Sundby said.

But he said Windham, who is likely motivated to keep the jury intact, would have to be vigilant when screening jurors to make sure they hadn't been tainted in any way that could violate Durst's right to a fair trial.

"I think the motivation is most likely that, ‘We spent a lot of time and effort picking a jury and unless I become convinced that this jury cannot be fair, we’re not going to go through that process again,’” Sundby said.

Durst, an eccentric worth more than an estimated $100 million, is being held without bail. He is only charged with Berman's killing but prosecutors are using his wife's disappearance and neighbor's slaying in Texas to build their case against him.

He has long been suspected of killing his wife, whose body has never been found, though he's never been charged and has denied any role in her disappearance.

Berman, a Las Vegas mobster's daughter who met Durst at the University of California, Los Angeles, served as his unofficial spokeswoman when Kathie Durst vanished. She helped him cover his tracks, prosecutors said.