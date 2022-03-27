 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Early winners at the Oscars include Ariana DeBose and 'Dune'

  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some early winners Sunday at the Academy Awards:

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose

Cinematography: “Dune”

Visual Effects: “Dune”

Best animated feature: “Encanto”

Sound: “Dune”

Documentary (short subject): “The Queen of Basketball”

Best animated short film: “The Windshield Wiper”

Live action short: “The Long Goodbye”

Music (original score): “Dune”

Film editing: “Dune”

Production design: “Dune”

Makeup and hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Oscars 2022: What to Expect from the Big Show | THR News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News