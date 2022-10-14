East Chicago teacher with 'kill list' taken into custody; police not notified for 4 hours, department says

EAST CHICAGO — A teacher at St. Stanislaus School was taken into custody after allegedly telling a student of plans to kill herself, students and fellow staff members at the school at 4930 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago police said.

Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, of Griffith, confirmed for school officials she had a "kill list," police said.

School officials immediately confronted the fifth-grade teacher and sent her home Wednesday afternoon, but police said they were not made aware of the situation until four hours later.

No one was immediately available at the school Friday morning for comment.

St. Stanislaus School serves students from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade and is part of the Catholic Diocese of Gary, according to the diocese website.

Police said they responded Thursday by obtaining an emergency detention order for the teacher from the Lake County prosecutor's office and she was taken into custody from her home around 11:15 a.m. that day without incident.

Police said they were called to the school around 5 p.m. Wednesday and spoke with the principal and assistant principal. Officers were reportedly told that around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, a fifth-grade student reported that the teacher, Carrasquillo-Torres, voiced the treats of killing herself, students and school staff.

"The teacher further told the student that she has a list and that he/she was on the bottom of that list," police said.

Carrasquillo-Torres was immediately escorted to the principal's office, where she reportedly admitted to making the statements to the student and confirmed she had a "kill list," police were told.

"During the conversation the teacher named a specific student on her list, but did not provide the list," police said. "The principal then advised the teacher to leave and not return to school pending an investigation."

East Chicago police said they were not made aware of the situation until four hours later after the teacher was allowed to leave.

"Once officers were notified they completed a report and notified the criminal investigation division," police said. "This is still an active investigation and no further statements will be made at this time."