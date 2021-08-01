Eastern governors could be model for California GOP comeback

Jenner supported Trump in 2016 but later clashed with his administration over transgender issues. Yet Jenner’s advisers have included former Trump campaign insiders. At her first news conference in July, she said she didn’t want Trump’s endorsement.

“I hope the Republican Party comes to me and becomes more inclusive,” she said.

Other top Republicans, including conservative talk radio host Larry Elder and businessman John Cox, who lost to Newsom in 2018, also were Trump supporters last year.

In an interview, Cox disputed that Trump was a force in the recall election, saying momentum to oust Newsom is coming from frustration with rising crime rates, water and energy shortages and the return of coronavirus restrictions.

“I’m my own person, and this race is not about Trump,” Cox said, arguing that Newsom is trying to use the former president as a political wedge “to get people angry all over again.”

Elder, who is Black, has said that to Newsom's campaign, “everything is racism, dividing Americans.”

In Massachusetts, Baker, a social moderate who supports reproductive rights, has sought to avoid the divide of national politics and work across the political aisle, said his political adviser, Jim Conroy.