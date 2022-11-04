Economic updates, midterm elections and and the future of Twitter | Hot off the Wire podcast

We look at three topics this week: The economy, politics and social media.

In this first segment, we review the state of the economy.

On Friday, a jobs report revealed employers kept hiring in October, adding 261,000 positions. A robust job market raises concerns that inflation isn’t going away anytime soon, even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates.

We listen to those economic reports, the Fed’s plans to raise rates and the impact higher prices are having on family activities.

In the second segment, we look at politics as we are now just days away from the midterm elections. Democrats and Republicans continued to push their agendas, while concerns rose about the political climate in the country.

We also have updates regarding several court cases tied to former President Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 riots.

Finally, in the third segment, we look at social media. More specifically, Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

On Friday, employees were bracing for widespread layoffs according to a letter to employees that was obtained by multiple media outlets. This news came after Musk revealed some plans he had for the platform, notably paid verification.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports