Economy showing signs of improvement; Skechers boots Ye; Musk declares himself 'Chief Twitt' | Hot off the Wire podcast

The problems have hardly gone away. Inflation, still near a 40-year high, is punishing households. Rising interest rates have derailed the housing market and threaten to inflict broader damage. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia’s war against Ukraine drags on. But for now anyway, the U.S. economy has likely returned to growth after having shrunk in each of the first two quarters of 2022.

Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman was back on the campaign trail a day after a rocky debate performance against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz.

A woman is accusing Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion. The accusation comes weeks after a former girlfriend said Walker did the same for her in 2009.

Moscow-appointed authorities in southern Ukraine say tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated from an area around the strategic city of Kherson as intense fighting and attacks on power infrastructure continue.

No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.

Prince Harry’s memoir, an object of obsessive anticipation worldwide since first announced last year, is coming out Jan. 10. The book will be called “Spare.”

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers Wednesday after he showed up unannounced. Skechers says the Grammy winner, who is now known as Ye, also engaged in unauthorized filming at its corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach and was escorted out by two executives.

Elon Musk posted a video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company. Musk also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters,.

In sports, the Milwaukee Bucks remained unbeaten, the Timberwolves topped the Spurs, there was a battle on the ice in New York, the Oilers Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 200th career goal and defensive end Robert Quinn joined the Eagles.

Darrell Brooks was found guilty Wednesday of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He drove into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee after fleeing a domestic disturbance with an ex-girlfriend.

Three men have been convicted of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were found guilty Wednesday of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen.

With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration’s push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks, airlines and other companies charge their customers.

Biden held Oval Office talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, with the Israeli leader warning of a mounting Iranian “challenge."

Gunmen have attacked a major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens.

Rishi Sunak has faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain's prime minister, promising to restore economic stability after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult.

Who made the global warming mess the world is now in? More than half of the world’s heat-trapping gases comes from three places: The United States, China and Europe.

A judge has ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether President Donald Trump and his Republican allies illegally tried to influence Georgia's 2020 election.

