Editor sidelined after medical journal racism podcast outcry

The top editor at the Journal of the American Medical Association has been sidelined amid outcry from Black physicians over a tweet and podcast on structural racism.

“No physician is racist, so how can there be structural racism in health care?” the tweet read in part, promoting a podcast that critics called cringeworthy and appalling.

JAMA removed the podcast earlier this month and its editor-in-chief, Dr. Howard Bauchner, issued an apology. But the independent association committee that oversees the journal started an investigation and on Thursday placed Bauchner on administrative leave pending the outcome.

‘’The decision to place the editor-in-chief on administrative leave neither implicates nor exonerates individuals and is standard operating procedure for such investigations,’’ the committee said in a statement.

Dr. Phil Fontanarosa, JAMA’s executive editor, will serve as interim editor.

‘’It’s a reasonable first step but it should not be seen as mission accomplished,’’ Dr. Raymond Givens, a Black cardiologist in New York, said Friday. He has been a vocal online critic of a lack of diversity among editors of JAMA and other prominent medical journals.