Editorial Roundup: US

We have seen those briefings. The public jibes are never funny. We can only imagine how the private ones impact people who, in subservient positions to the governor, are afraid to respond.

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” he continued. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”

Why is that harassers understand such things only after they get in trouble? Why should we believe that now, when his deeds have had harsh light cast upon them, he has become “truly sorry”?

Cuomo seems to think his behavior falls short of the standard of harassment, however.

“To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to,” he said.

At least two women say Cuomo did touch them inappropriately. Their accusations — like those of another woman who told of verbal harassment — deserve investigation and it seems Attorney General Letitia James is just the woman for the job.