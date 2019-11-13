Edmunds compares the 2019 Audi Q7 and 2020 Lincoln Aviator

As you move your way up the trim levels, things progress pretty evenly with both SUVs. The Aviator comes standard with an impressive turbocharged V6 engine that produces 400 horsepower. The Audi's base engine is a more modest turbocharged four-cylinder good for 248 horsepower. Even though the Aviator is more powerful, it gets nearly the same fuel economy as the Audi: 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving for the rear-wheel-drive version.

At the top of the model lineup, the Aviator is available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that adds more power and some all-electric driving range. The Q7 graduates to a supercharged 3.0-liter V6. A mild hybrid system is expected for future Q7 models, but for now, the V6 is what we've got.

The Aviator with the hybrid powertrain is more expensive than a top-trim Q7, but the Q7 lets you select the options you want rather than bundling them together as the Lincoln does. With the Lincoln, topped-out pricing hovers around $91,000, while the Audi can peak as high as $95,000 if you check all the boxes.

In the battle of standard and optional features, it's nearly neck and neck, though Audi makes it easier for buyers to customize their vehicles with specific features.

DRIVING EXPERIENCE