Education fund sought for descendants of Florida massacre

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida lawmaker wants his state to establish an education fund to benefit the descendants of African Americans killed, beaten or driven from their homes by white mobs angered by a Black man who had the audacity to demand his right to vote a century ago in the tiny citrus town of Ocoee.

Sen. Randolph Bracy, whose district includes the community, is proposing that Ocoee descendants be included in a scholarship program that already benefits the youth of Rosewood, another predominantly African American community in Florida that was destroyed by white mobs.

The racial violence in Rosewood, which was dramatized by Hollywood in an acclaimed 1997 movie, occurred three years after the 1920 Election Day massacre in Ocoee.

Ocoee had been mostly forgotten until recently.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law legislation meant to raise awareness about the Ocoee massacre by requiring schools to teach students about the racial violence that occurred in the town west of Orlando.

The Election Day massacre in Ocoee was one of the bloodiest periods in American political history, with the number of deaths remaining in question — although some historians estimate the number could be as high as 60.