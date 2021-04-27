Educator threw beer at filmers of wife's transphobic rant

The vice principal of a New Jersey school apologized Tuesday for tossing beer at a table of outdoor restaurant patrons who had been filming his wife complaining about a transgender woman using the women's restroom.

Michael Smurro, vice principal of Neptune Middle School in Monmouth County, said in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday that he regrets throwing his beer when he and his wife realized other patrons were filming them.

“I allowed my emotions to get in the way of my normally sound judgement and reacted in a way that was inappropriate,” he wrote in the email. “I do not condone violence or discrimination of any kind and should have simply walked away. I apologize to the person I threw my beer at and wish I hadn’t done so. I apologize to anyone I offended.”

The Neptune school district said it is looking into the incident and taking it seriously.

Video recorded by a patron at a table nearby shows the Smurros at an outdoor dining area at a restaurant in Galloway Township. The footage shows Lisa Smurro complaining at length about a person she said is a transgender woman using the women's bathroom.